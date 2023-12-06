Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    2nd Cavalry Regiment demonstrates live-fire capabilities for distinguished visitors [Image 2 of 2]

    KRIVOLAK TRAINING AREA, NORTH MACEDONIA

    12.07.2023

    Photo by Sgt. Jon Cortez 

    343rd Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    Slavjanka Petrovska, Minister of Defence of the Republic of North Macedonia, arrives to deliver a press conference at Krivolak Training Area, North Macedonia, Dec. 7, 2023. Brave Partner is a U.S. Army Europe and Africa scheduled, directed, and led short notice action planning (SNAP) exercise, which includes live-fire training and is designed to demonstrate USAREUR-AF’s operational reach, validate U.S. investments in North Macedonia, and increase readiness. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Jon Cortez)

    Date Taken: 12.07.2023
    Date Posted: 12.08.2023 04:47
    Location: KRIVOLAK TRAINING AREA, MK
    USEUCOM
    USArmy
    StrongerTogether
    VictoryCorps
    FightAsOne
    BravePartner

