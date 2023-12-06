2nd Cavalry Regiment demonstrates live-fire capabilities for distinguished visitors

Slavjanka Petrovska, Minister of Defence of the Republic of North Macedonia, arrives to deliver a press conference at Krivolak Training Area, North Macedonia, Dec. 7, 2023. Brave Partner is a U.S. Army Europe and Africa scheduled, directed, and led short notice action planning (SNAP) exercise, which includes live-fire training and is designed to demonstrate USAREUR-AF’s operational reach, validate U.S. investments in North Macedonia, and increase readiness. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Jon Cortez)
