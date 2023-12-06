Camp Casey/K-16 hosts annual tree lighting ceremonies for service members and families

K-16 Air Base’s Family, Morale, Welfare and Recreation (FMWR) hosted their annual tree lighting event at the Community Activity Center, Dec. 7. During the event, service members and the local Korean community gathered for the Christmas lighting, Christmas carols and performances from the 8th Army Band and local Korean band Jubilee. Santa made an appearance to give candy and take photos with children, and USAG Yongsan-Casey Command Sgt. Maj. William Fritzinger gave remarks along with a cake cutting with Santa to complete the event. (U.S. Army photos by Pvt. Bryson Walker)

