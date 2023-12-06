CFAY Menorah Lighting

YOKOSUKA, Japan (December 7, 2023) - Lt. j.g. Alexander Hamilton, a Chaplain for Commander, Fleet Activities Yokosuka (CFAY), says a prayer during the Menorah Lighting Ceremony at the Chapel of Hope onboard CFAY. For more than 75 years, CFAY has provided, maintained, and operated base facilities and services in support of the U.S. 7th Fleet's forward-deployed naval forces, tenant commands, and thousands of military and civilian personnel and their families. (U.S. Navy photo by Taylor Ardito)

