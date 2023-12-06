Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Retiring US Army major uses DoD program to transition to civilian risk management position

    Retiring US Army major uses DoD program to transition to civilian risk management position

    ABERDEEN PROVING GROUND, MD, UNITED STATES

    11.30.2023

    Photo by Marshall Mason 

    20th CBRNE Command

    Maj. Grant J. Brayley spent six months in the 20th Chemical, Biological, Radiological, Nuclear, Explosives (CBRNE) Command Risk Management Office as a part of the DoD SkillBridge program. The DoD SkillBridge program is designed to give service members the opportunity to participate in apprenticeships, internships and training during the last six months of their military service. U.S. Army photo by Marshall R. Mason.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 11.30.2023
    Date Posted: 12.07.2023 12:26
    Photo ID: 8156489
    VIRIN: 231130-A-FJ565-1003
    Resolution: 7169x4782
    Size: 2.28 MB
    Location: ABERDEEN PROVING GROUND, MD, US
    Hometown: TORONTO, OH, US
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Retiring US Army major uses DoD program to transition to civilian risk management position, by Marshall Mason, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Retiring US Army major uses DoD program to transition to civilian risk management position

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Aberdeen Proving Ground
    20th CBRNE Command
    Risk Management Office
    U.S. Army Combat Capabilities Development Command Chemical Biological Center
    DoDSkillBridge

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT