    NETC FD Strategic Workshop [Image 1 of 3]

    NETC FD Strategic Workshop

    PENSACOLA, FL, UNITED STATES

    12.06.2023

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Zachary Melvin 

    Naval Education and Training Command

    Rear Adm. Robert Nowakowski, deputy commander, Naval Education and Training Command (NETC), listens to Frank Cabigting, NETC comptroller, during NETC’s Force Development FY24 Strategic Workshop in Pensacola, Florida, Dec. 6, 2023. Leaders from NETC headquarters, Navy Recruiting Command, Naval Service Training Command, Naval Education and Training Professional Development Center, and Naval Education and Training Security Assistance Field Activity developed strategic goals, objectives and annual goals, while building trust, increasing performance, and closing gaps. NETC's mission is to recruit, train and deliver those who serve our nation, taking them from street-to-fleet by transforming civilians into highly skilled, operational and combat ready warfighters. (United States Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Zachary Melvin)

    NETC
    Pensacola
    YW264

