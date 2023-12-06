Date Taken: 12.07.2023 Date Posted: 12.07.2023 12:16 Photo ID: 8156421 VIRIN: 231207-O-IJ998-3000 Resolution: 5001x2813 Size: 744.24 KB Location: BETHESDA, MD, US

Web Views: 5 Downloads: 1

PUBLIC DOMAIN

This work, The Association for the Advancement of Blood and Biotherapies Reaccredits Walter Reed’s Department of Blood Services [Image 2 of 2], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.