    Fort Detrick Kicks Off Drunk and Drugged Driving and Prevention Month

    FREDERICK, MD, UNITED STATES

    12.01.2023

    Photo by lanessa hill 

    U.S. Army Garrison - Fort Detrick

    A Soldier attempts to navigate a driving course while wearing “drunk goggles” during Fort Detrick ASAP’s kickoff event for Drunk and Drugged Driving Prevention Month, Dec. 1.

    Date Taken: 12.01.2023
    Date Posted: 12.07.2023 09:52
    VIRIN: 231201-A-JW358-2238
    Location: FREDERICK, MD, US
    Hometown: FREDERICK, MD, US
