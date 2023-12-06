Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Garrison Commander Addresses Local ROTC Program

    Garrison Commander Addresses Local ROTC Program

    FREDERICK, MD, UNITED STATES

    11.10.2023

    Photo by Jenni Benson 

    U.S. Army Garrison - Fort Detrick

    Fort Detrick Garrison Commander Col. Ned Marsh addresses Hood College ROTC members and others at the Coffman Chapel on Nov. 10, emphasizing the significance of military service and paying tribute to the valor of all past and present servicemen and women. He challenged the veterans in the audience
    to share their stories about service.

    Date Taken: 11.10.2023
    Date Posted: 12.07.2023 09:31
    Location: FREDERICK, MD, US
    Hometown: FREDERICK, MD, US
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Garrison Commander Addresses Local ROTC Program, by Jenni Benson

    Community relations (COMREL)

    Fort Detrick

