Garrison Commander Addresses Local ROTC Program

Fort Detrick Garrison Commander Col. Ned Marsh addresses Hood College ROTC members and others at the Coffman Chapel on Nov. 10, emphasizing the significance of military service and paying tribute to the valor of all past and present servicemen and women. He challenged the veterans in the audience

to share their stories about service.

