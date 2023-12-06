Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    F-35s arrive to Dannelly Field

    F-35s arrive to Dannelly Field

    MONTGOMERY, AL, UNITED STATES

    12.06.2023

    Photo by 1st Lt. Michael Luangkhot 

    187th Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    An F-35 Lightning II parked on the flight line at Dannelly Field, December 6, 2023. The 187th Fighter Wing received their first aircrafts from Luke AFB, Ariz. and will begin transitioning to their new mission.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 12.06.2023
    Date Posted: 12.06.2023 18:35
    Photo ID: 8155236
    VIRIN: 231206-F-YP123-1001
    Resolution: 4240x2832
    Size: 4.91 MB
    Location: MONTGOMERY, AL, US
    Web Views: 12
    Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, F-35s arrive to Dannelly Field, by 1st Lt. Michael Luangkhot, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    F-35s arrive to Dannelly Field

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    187th fighter wing
    Red Tails
    F35s

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT