Over watch: Reconnaissance Sniper Supports VBSS Mission

A U.S. Marine assigned to Reconnaissance Company, 15th Marine Expeditionary Unit, provides aerial sniper coverage from a Navy MH-60S Sea Hawk attached to Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron (HSC) 23 during a visit, board, search and seizure training mission in the Pacific Ocean, Nov. 20, 2023. The 15th MEU is currently embarked aboard the Boxer Amphibious Ready Group conducting integrated training and routine operations in U.S. 3rd Fleet. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Joseph Helms)

