    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Over watch: Reconnaissance Sniper Supports VBSS Mission [Image 6 of 6]

    Over watch: Reconnaissance Sniper Supports VBSS Mission

    PACIFIC OCEAN

    11.20.2023

    Photo by Cpl. Joseph Helms 

    15th Marine Expeditionary Unit

    A U.S. Marine assigned to Reconnaissance Company, 15th Marine Expeditionary Unit, provides aerial sniper coverage from a Navy MH-60S Sea Hawk attached to Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron (HSC) 23 during a visit, board, search and seizure training mission in the Pacific Ocean, Nov. 20, 2023. The 15th MEU is currently embarked aboard the Boxer Amphibious Ready Group conducting integrated training and routine operations in U.S. 3rd Fleet. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Joseph Helms)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 11.20.2023
    Date Posted: 12.06.2023 17:57
    Photo ID: 8155158
    VIRIN: 231120-M-YF186-1506
    Resolution: 6333x4222
    Size: 3.39 MB
    Location: PACIFIC OCEAN
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Over watch: Reconnaissance Sniper Supports VBSS Mission [Image 6 of 6], by Cpl Joseph Helms, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    TAGS

    Sniper
    Recon
    VBSS
    15th MEU
    Navy
    Marines

