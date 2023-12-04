Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Pittsburgh 2023 Coin Back [Image 2 of 2]

    Pittsburgh 2023 Coin Back

    PITTSBURGH, PA, UNITED STATES

    02.08.2023

    Photo by Dan Jones 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Pittsburgh District

    US Army Corps of Engineers Pittsburgh District, Commanders Coin Design. Front of Coin represents the Point of Pittsburgh which is created by the confluence of the Allegheny and Monongahela and Ohio Rivers. The design also represents our missions: Locks and Dams, Flood Damage Reduction Dams, Recreation, Emergency Management and Regulatory.
    The back of the coin includes 23 stars for the number of Locks and Dams on our rivers. The 16 stripes represents our 16 Flood Damage Reduction Reservoirs. The Corps Logo and Colonel Rank are included for the Commander. Headwaters Excellence is the Pittsburgh District Motto. Pittsburgh is considered the Headwaters of the Ohio River.

    Date Taken: 02.08.2023
    VIRIN: 230208-A-ZK785-3262
    Commanders Coin, USACE Pittsburgh

