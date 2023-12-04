Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Marine leaders view operational demonstration during Brazil’s Octennial Marine Corps Amphibious Symposium

    RIO DE JANEIRO, BRAZIL

    11.28.2023

    Photo by Cpl. Trystan Taft 

    U.S. Marine Corps Forces, South

    Navy admirals and Marine Corps general officers representing Argentina, Brazil, Colombia, France, Italy, the People’s Republic of China, Portugal, the Republic of Korea, Spain, and the United States, attend an operational demonstration during the 4th Brazilian Marine Corps Amphibious Symposium in Rio de Janeiro, Nov. 28, 2023. U.S. Marine Corps Lt. Gen. David Bellon, commander of Marine Forces South, attended on behalf of Gen. Eric Smith, Commandant of the Marine Corps. The Brazilian Marine Corps hosts this amphibious symposium every eight years as a forum to exchange ideas and foster camaraderie among marine corps and naval infantry around the world. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Trystan Taft)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 11.28.2023
    Date Posted: 12.06.2023 13:29
    Location: RIO DE JANEIRO, BR
    TAGS

    International
    Allies
    Amphibious
    SOUTHCOM
    Innovation
    USMCnews

