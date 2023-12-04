Marine leaders view operational demonstration during Brazil’s Octennial Marine Corps Amphibious Symposium

Navy admirals and Marine Corps general officers representing Argentina, Brazil, Colombia, France, Italy, the People’s Republic of China, Portugal, the Republic of Korea, Spain, and the United States, attend an operational demonstration during the 4th Brazilian Marine Corps Amphibious Symposium in Rio de Janeiro, Nov. 28, 2023. U.S. Marine Corps Lt. Gen. David Bellon, commander of Marine Forces South, attended on behalf of Gen. Eric Smith, Commandant of the Marine Corps. The Brazilian Marine Corps hosts this amphibious symposium every eight years as a forum to exchange ideas and foster camaraderie among marine corps and naval infantry around the world. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Trystan Taft)

