Osprey Snags Fish at Wallisville Lake Project

An Osprey (Pandion haliaetus) carries his prey, a fish, over trees on the bank of the Trinity River at the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Galveston District Wallisville Lake Project November 21, 2023. According to the National Audubon Society, a very distinctive fish-hawk, the Osprey is found long coastlines, lakes, and rivers almost worldwide and is often seen flying over the water, hovering, and then plunging feet-first to catch fish in its talons. A natural habitat for the Osprey and located 40 miles east of downtown Houston at the Trinity River and Interstate 10, the Wallisville Lake Project is designed to primarily prevent the intrusion of saltwater up the Trinity River to conserve fresh water and to protect freshwater intakes for local municipalities, including the City of Houston. U.S. Army photo by Trevor Welsh.

