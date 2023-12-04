Commander Robert Floyd, a native of Atlanta, Georgia earned his Bachelor of Science in Mathematics from Morehouse College and was commissioned through the Naval Reserve Officer Training Corps program in December 2006.
|Date Taken:
|12.06.2023
|Date Posted:
|12.06.2023 08:28
|Photo ID:
|8153832
|VIRIN:
|231206-N-HS670-4965
|Resolution:
|1920x2687
|Size:
|979.69 KB
|Location:
|MILLINGTON, TN, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Commander Robert Floyd, by John Griffiths, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT