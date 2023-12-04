Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Commander Robert Floyd

    MILLINGTON, TN, UNITED STATES

    12.06.2023

    Photo by John Griffiths 

    Commander, Navy Recruiting Command

    Commander Robert Floyd, a native of Atlanta, Georgia earned his Bachelor of Science in Mathematics from Morehouse College and was commissioned through the Naval Reserve Officer Training Corps program in December 2006.

    Date Taken: 12.06.2023
    Location: MILLINGTON, TN, US
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Commander Robert Floyd, by John Griffiths, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

