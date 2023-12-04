Director for Branch Clinics for NMRTC Capt. Johvin Perry visits NMRTU Diego Garcia

DIEGO GARCIA, British Indian Ocean Territory – Capt. Johvin Perry, director of branch clinics for the U.S. Naval Medicine Readiness and Training Command Yokosuka, presents a certificate of completion Dec. 6, 2023, for the Foundational Leadership Development Course to Hospital Corpsman 3rd Class Liliana Cassan, assigned to Naval Medical Readiness Training Unit Diego Garcia. NMRTU is forward deployed to maintain the readiness, health, and wellbeing of active-duty forces and their families in Japan, Singapore, Korea, and Diego Garcia. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Jordan Steis)

