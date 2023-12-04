A U.S. Army Soldier, assigned to 1-43 Air Defense Artillery Regiment (ADAR), operates a forklift bearing MIM-104 Patriot Surface-to-Air Missile (SAM) cannisters during a guided-missile transporter reload certification on October 25, 2023 at an undisclosed location in the CENTCOM Area of Operations. This training will increase the operator and team’s force protection proficiency and ability to work in austere environments. (U.S. Army Photo by Capt. Nick Beavers)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 10.25.2023 Date Posted: 12.06.2023 03:09 Photo ID: 8153606 VIRIN: 231025-A-CK826-1202 Resolution: 1383x1043 Size: 268.27 KB Location: (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION) Web Views: 7 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 1st TSC Leads Logistical Support to aide Missile Defense Efforts in the CENTCOM AOR [Image 8 of 8], by CPT Nick Beavers, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.