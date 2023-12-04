Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    1st TSC Leads Logistical Support to aide Missile Defense Efforts in the CENTCOM AOR [Image 8 of 8]

    1st TSC Leads Logistical Support to aide Missile Defense Efforts in the CENTCOM AOR

    (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)

    10.25.2023

    Photo by Capt. Nick Beavers 

    13th Armored Corps Sustainment Command (13th ESC)

    A U.S. Army Soldier, assigned to 1-43 Air Defense Artillery Regiment (ADAR), operates a forklift bearing MIM-104 Patriot Surface-to-Air Missile (SAM) cannisters during a guided-missile transporter reload certification on October 25, 2023 at an undisclosed location in the CENTCOM Area of Operations. This training will increase the operator and team’s force protection proficiency and ability to work in austere environments. (U.S. Army Photo by Capt. Nick Beavers)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 10.25.2023
    Date Posted: 12.06.2023 03:09
    Photo ID: 8153606
    VIRIN: 231025-A-CK826-1202
    Resolution: 1383x1043
    Size: 268.27 KB
    Location: (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)
    Web Views: 7
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 1st TSC Leads Logistical Support to aide Missile Defense Efforts in the CENTCOM AOR [Image 8 of 8], by CPT Nick Beavers, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    1st TSC Leads Logistical Support to aide Missile Defense Efforts in the CENTCOM AOR
    1st TSC Leads Logistical Support to aide Missile Defense Efforts in the CENTCOM AOR
    1st TSC Lead Logistical Support
    1st TSC Leads Logistical Support to aide Missile Defense Efforts in the CENTCOM AOR
    1st TSC Leads Logistical Support to aide Missile Defense Efforts in the CENTCOM AOR
    1st TSC Leads Logistical Support to aide Missile Defense Efforts in the CENTCOM AOR
    1st TSC Leads Logistical Support to aide Missile Defense Efforts in the CENTCOM AOR
    1st TSC Leads Logistical Support to aide Missile Defense Efforts in the CENTCOM AOR

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    SUSTAINMENT
    CENTCOM
    PARTNERS
    1TSC
    STRONGER TOGETHER

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT