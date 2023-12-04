A U.S. Army Soldier, assigned to 1-43 Air Defense Artillery Regiment (ADAR), operates a forklift bearing MIM-104 Patriot Surface-to-Air Missile (SAM) cannisters during a guided-missile transporter reload certification on October 25, 2023 at an undisclosed location in the CENTCOM Area of Operations. This training will increase the operator and team’s force protection proficiency and ability to work in austere environments. (U.S. Army Photo by Capt. Nick Beavers)
|Date Taken:
|10.25.2023
|Date Posted:
|12.06.2023 03:09
|Photo ID:
|8153606
|VIRIN:
|231025-A-CK826-1202
|Resolution:
|1383x1043
|Size:
|268.27 KB
|Location:
|(UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)
|Web Views:
|7
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 1st TSC Leads Logistical Support to aide Missile Defense Efforts in the CENTCOM AOR [Image 8 of 8], by CPT Nick Beavers, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT