Pfc. Lupe Gutierrez, right, a Soldier-Athlete with the U.S. Army World Class Athlete Program, can't avoid a jab by Michigan's Jasmine Hampton during the 119-pound division of the 2024 U.S. Olympic Trials for Boxing on Dec. 5 at the Cajundome in Lafayette, Louisiana. Gutierrez lost by unanimous decision.

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 12.05.2023 Date Posted: 12.05.2023 23:29 Photo ID: 8153328 VIRIN: 231205-A-QG562-1007 Resolution: 4666x2565 Size: 1.78 MB Location: LAFAYETTE, LA, US Hometown: COLORADO SPRINGS, CO, US Hometown: FORT CARSON, CO, US Hometown: SACRAMENTO, CA, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Pfc. Lupe Gutierrez of the U.S. Army World Class Athlete Program competes in the 2024 U.S. Olympic Trials for Boxing [Image 7 of 7], by Stephen Warns, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.