Pfc. Lupe Gutierrez of the U.S. Army World Class Athlete Program competes in the 2024 U.S. Olympic Trials for Boxing

Pfc. Lupe Gutierrez, right, a Soldier-Athlete with the U.S. Army World Class Athlete Program, can't avoid a jab by Michigan's Jasmine Hampton during the 119-pound division of the 2024 U.S. Olympic Trials for Boxing on Dec. 5 at the Cajundome in Lafayette, Louisiana. Gutierrez lost by unanimous decision.
12.05.2023
12.05.2023 23:29
8153328
231205-A-QG562-1007
4666x2565
1.78 MB
LAFAYETTE, LA, US
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO, US
FORT CARSON, CO, US
SACRAMENTO, CA, US
1
0
