NAF Atsugi Mochi-Pounding Event

231205-N-OG286-1113 AYASE, Japan (Dec. 5, 2023) – Capt. Nicolas Leclerc, commanding officer of Naval Air Facility (NAF) Atsugi, attends a Mochi-Pounding event onboard the base in celebration of the holidays Dec. 5. NAF Atsugi supports the combat readiness of Commander, Fleet Air Western Pacific, Commander, Carrier Air Wing FIVE (CVW) 5, Helicopter Maritime Strike Squadron (HSM) 51 and 23 other tenant commands, and provides logistic support, coordination, and services to units assigned to the Western Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Henry Liu)

Date Taken: 12.04.2023 Date Posted: 12.05.2023 Location: KANAGAWA, JP