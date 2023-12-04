Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    NAF Atsugi Mochi-Pounding Event [Image 9 of 9]

    NAF Atsugi Mochi-Pounding Event

    KANAGAWA, JAPAN

    12.04.2023

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Henry Liu 

    Naval Air Facility Atsugi

    231205-N-OG286-1113 AYASE, Japan (Dec. 5, 2023) – Capt. Nicolas Leclerc, commanding officer of Naval Air Facility (NAF) Atsugi, attends a Mochi-Pounding event onboard the base in celebration of the holidays Dec. 5. NAF Atsugi supports the combat readiness of Commander, Fleet Air Western Pacific, Commander, Carrier Air Wing FIVE (CVW) 5, Helicopter Maritime Strike Squadron (HSM) 51 and 23 other tenant commands, and provides logistic support, coordination, and services to units assigned to the Western Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Henry Liu)

