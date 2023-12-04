Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    25th Combat Aviation Brigade Test Out New Hoist System [Image 2 of 4]

    25th Combat Aviation Brigade Test Out New Hoist System

    HI, UNITED STATES

    10.18.2023

    Photo by Spc. Charles Clark 

    25th Infantry Division   

    U.S. Army Soldiers from Charlie Company, 3rd Battalion, 25th Aviation Regiment, 25th Combat Aviation Brigade, 25th Infantry Division, test out a new hoist system called the Load Stability System on Oahu, Hawaii, Oct. 18, 2023. The Load Stability System is an experimental piece of technology designed to revolutionize medical evacuation operations. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Charlie Clark)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 10.18.2023
    Date Posted: 12.05.2023 18:06
    Photo ID: 8153095
    VIRIN: 231018-A-GS963-4728
    Resolution: 1920x1080
    Size: 1.48 MB
    Location: HI, US
    Web Views: 10
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 25th Combat Aviation Brigade Test Out New Hoist System [Image 4 of 4], by SPC Charles Clark, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    25th Combat Aviation Brigade Test Out New Hoist System
    25th Combat Aviation Brigade Test Out New Hoist System
    25th Combat Aviation Brigade Test Out New Hoist System
    25th Combat Aviation Brigade Test Out New Hoist System

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    25th Infantry Division
    25th CAB
    Tropic Lightning
    Indo-Pacific
    Strike Hard
    America's Pacific

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT