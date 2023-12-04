Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    231201-N-FA490-1031

    MONTEREY, CA, UNITED STATES

    12.01.2023

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Andrew Langholf 

    Naval Postgraduate School

    MONTEREY, Calif. (Dec. 1, 2023) Retired U.S. Navy Capt. Thomas Kelley, left, and retired Adm. Robert Natter address the audience during their induction into the Naval Postgraduate School (NPS) Hall of Fame on Dec. 1. Kelley, who received the Medal of Honor for heroism during the Vietnam War, and Natter, former commander of U.S. Seventh Fleet, U.S. Atlantic Fleet and U.S. Fleet Forces Command, were the latest distinguished NPS alumni to be honored by the school for their contributions to national defense, society, and the world. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Andrew Langholf)

