Volunteers from Fort Liberty’s BOSS program help tie down Christmas trees donated by the Trees for Troops program at Smith Lake Recreation Area; December 1, 2023. Photo by Jason Ragucci, Fort Liberty Garrison Public Affairs Office.
|Date Taken:
|12.01.2023
|Date Posted:
|12.05.2023 09:29
|Photo ID:
|8151991
|VIRIN:
|231201-D-IV289-1004
|Resolution:
|3004x1324
|Size:
|320.4 KB
|Location:
|FORT LIBERTY, NC, US
|Hometown:
|FAYETTEVILLE, NC, US
|Hometown:
|FORT LAUDERDALE, FL, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Family of the Year receives 300K donated Christmas Tree [Image 4 of 4], by Jason Ragucci, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Family of the Year receives 300K donated Christmas Tree
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT