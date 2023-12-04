Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    SIFEX 24 | 2/7 Ambush [Image 3 of 7]

    SIFEX 24 | 2/7 Ambush

    COMBINED ARMS TRAINING CENTER CAMP FUJI, SHIZUOKA, JAPAN

    12.05.2023

    Photo by Cpl. Scott Aubuchon 

    3rd Marine Division     

    U.S. Marine Corps Sgt. Miguel Vega sights in with a command launch unit for a Javelin shoulder-fired anti-tank missile while prepare for an ambush during Stand-in Force Exercise 24 at Combined Arms Training Center Camp Fuji, Japan, Dec. 5, 2023. SIFEX 24 is a division-level exercise involving all elements of the Marine Air-Ground Task Force focused on strengthening multi-domain awareness, maneuver, and fires across a distributed maritime environment. This exercise serves as a rehearsal for rapidly projecting combat power in defense of allies and partners in the region. Vega, a native of North Ridgeville, Ohio, is an antitank missile gunner with 2d Battalion, 7th Marine Regiment. 2/7 is forward deployed in the Indo-Pacific under 4th Marine Regiment, 3d Marine Division as part of the Unit Deployment Program. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Scott Aubuchon)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 12.05.2023
    Date Posted: 12.05.2023 07:01
    Photo ID: 8151780
    VIRIN: 231205-M-CG913-1004
    Resolution: 1620x1080
    Size: 847.01 KB
    Location: COMBINED ARMS TRAINING CENTER CAMP FUJI, SHIZUOKA, JP
    Hometown: NORTH RIDGEVILLE, OH, US
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, SIFEX 24 | 2/7 Ambush [Image 7 of 7], by Cpl Scott Aubuchon, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    USMC
    Free and Open IndoPacific
    Ready to Fight Now
    Stand-in-Force
    SIFEX 24

