Mark Brzezinski, the Ambassador of the United States to Poland visited Camp Kosciuszko to discuss ways we can continue to strengthen the partnership between the U.S. Army and the Polish Land Forces.

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 12.01.2023 Date Posted: 12.05.2023 05:46 Photo ID: 8151688 VIRIN: 231201-A-AN671-5560 Resolution: 6000x4000 Size: 5.45 MB Location: PL Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, The United States to Poland visits Camp Kosciuszko [Image 2 of 2], by John Zierow, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.