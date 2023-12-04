Scott Cole, site director of Defense Logistics Agency (DLA) Distribution Site Sasebo; Cmdr. Ian Iliff, commanding officer of DLA, Distribution Region Japan; Capt. Michael Fontaine, Commander, Fleet Activities Sasebo (CFAS); Taira Atsuo, a procurement general supervisor for the Government of Japan; Col. Gary Bonham, commanding officer of U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Japan District; and Lt. Cmdr. Robert Thompson, public works officer of CFAS; cut the ribbon for a new DLA distribution warehouse at CFAS Nov. 28, 2023. The new warehouse will allow DLA distribution to continue to fulfill mission requirements to provide faster, more efficient, and more economical service in support of forward-deployed naval forces in Sasebo. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Jeremy Graham)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 11.28.2023 Date Posted: 12.04.2023 23:39 Photo ID: 8151383 VIRIN: 231128-N-HI376-1053 Resolution: 5213x3849 Size: 1.17 MB Location: SASEBO, NAGASAKI, JP Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, DLA Distribution Warehouse Ribbon Cutting [Image 4 of 4], by PO1 Jeremy Graham, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.