Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    DLA Distribution Warehouse Ribbon Cutting [Image 4 of 4]

    DLA Distribution Warehouse Ribbon Cutting

    SASEBO, NAGASAKI, JAPAN

    11.28.2023

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Jeremy Graham 

    Commander, Fleet Activities Sasebo

    Scott Cole, site director of Defense Logistics Agency (DLA) Distribution Site Sasebo; Cmdr. Ian Iliff, commanding officer of DLA, Distribution Region Japan; Capt. Michael Fontaine, Commander, Fleet Activities Sasebo (CFAS); Taira Atsuo, a procurement general supervisor for the Government of Japan; Col. Gary Bonham, commanding officer of U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Japan District; and Lt. Cmdr. Robert Thompson, public works officer of CFAS; cut the ribbon for a new DLA distribution warehouse at CFAS Nov. 28, 2023. The new warehouse will allow DLA distribution to continue to fulfill mission requirements to provide faster, more efficient, and more economical service in support of forward-deployed naval forces in Sasebo. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Jeremy Graham)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 11.28.2023
    Date Posted: 12.04.2023 23:39
    Photo ID: 8151383
    VIRIN: 231128-N-HI376-1053
    Resolution: 5213x3849
    Size: 1.17 MB
    Location: SASEBO, NAGASAKI, JP
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, DLA Distribution Warehouse Ribbon Cutting [Image 4 of 4], by PO1 Jeremy Graham, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    DLA Distribution Warehouse Ribbon Cutting
    DLA Distribution Warehouse Ribbon Cutting
    DLA Distribution Warehouse Ribbon Cutting
    DLA Distribution Warehouse Ribbon Cutting

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Defense Logistics Agency
    DLA
    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers
    Distribution Warehouse

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT