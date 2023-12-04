Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Spc. Eli Lankford wins his opening bout in the 2024 U.S. Olympic Team Trials for Boxing [Image 4 of 4]

    Spc. Eli Lankford wins his opening bout in the 2024 U.S. Olympic Team Trials for Boxing

    LAFAYETTE, LA, UNITED STATES

    12.04.2023

    Photo by Stephen Warns 

    Joint Base San Antonio

    Spc Eli Lankford, a Soldier-Athlete with the U.S. Army World Class Athlete Program, lands a punch during his 112-pound bout against Amos Thang of Indianapolis. Lankford won by unanimous decision.

    Date Taken: 12.04.2023
    Date Posted: 12.04.2023 22:53
    Location: LAFAYETTE, LA, US
