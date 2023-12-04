Sailors Tow P-8A Poseidon to Wash Area after Extraction from Kaneohe Bay

U.S. Navy Sailors tow a U.S. Navy P-8A Poseidon to a designated wash area after extraction from waters just off the runway at Marine Corps Air Station Kaneohe Bay, Marine Corps Base Hawaii, Dec. 4, 2023. The aircraft was relocated in preparation for decontamination of any potential foreign substances as well as salt water from its exterior. U.S. Navy Sailors and Marines worked with local and off-island specialists to recover the structurally intact P-8A Poseidon on Dec. 2, 2023; environmental protection measures were set in place, including 24/7 monitoring, containment booms, absorbent material, and a skimmer on standby during extraction. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Hunter Jones)

