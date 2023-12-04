As September marked Suicide Prevention Awareness Month, Chaplain Kim purposely targeted his outreach to single soldiers living in barracks and first-time BSRT participants.
|Date Taken:
|09.15.2023
|Date Posted:
|12.04.2023 15:05
|Photo ID:
|8150449
|VIRIN:
|230915-A-OD973-7904
|Resolution:
|0x0
|Size:
|0 B
|Location:
|FORT IRWIN, CA, CA, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Chaplain Michael Kim Delivers Impassioned Resiliency Training During Fall BSRT [Image 2 of 2], by Cherry Langston, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT