    Master Sgt. Ham bids 10th Air Force farewell [Image 3 of 3]

    Master Sgt. Ham bids 10th Air Force farewell

    NAVAL AIR STATION JOINT RESERVE BASE FORT WORTH, TX, UNITED STATES

    12.03.2023

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Celeste Zuniga 

    301st Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Master Sgt. Henry Ham, 10th Air Force Cyber Defense Operations superintendentant, accepts an American flag during his retirement ceremony at Naval Air Station Joint Reserve Base Fort Worth, Texas, Dec. 3, 2023. The Dyess Air Force Base Honor Guard folded and presented the flag during the ceremony. (U.S. Air Force photo By Staff Sgt. Celeste Zuniga)

    Date Taken: 12.03.2023
    Date Posted: 12.04.2023 14:58
    Location: NAVAL AIR STATION JOINT RESERVE BASE FORT WORTH, TX, US
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Master Sgt. Ham bids 10th Air Force farewell [Image 3 of 3], by SSgt Celeste Zuniga, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    retirement
    301st Fighter Wing
    301FW
    10th Air Force
    301st FW

