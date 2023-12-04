U.S. Army soldiers from 2nd Squadron, 2nd Cavalry Regiment, depart the medical extraction point after delivering a simulated medical casualty to an HH-60 Blackhawk Helicopter during a medical evacuation rehearsal, Krivolak Training Area, North Macedonia, Dec. 4, 2023. Brave Partner is a U.S. Army Europe and Africa scheduled, directed, and led short notice action planning (SNAP) exercise, which includes live-fire training and is designed to demonstrate USAREUR-AF’s operational reach, validate U.S. investments in the Republic of North Macedonia, and increase readiness. (U.S. Army Reserve Photo by Capt. Maria L. L. Salcido)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 12.04.2023 Date Posted: 12.04.2023 13:34 Photo ID: 8150153 VIRIN: 231204-A-VO222-1006 Resolution: 3338x1688 Size: 1.13 MB Location: MK Web Views: 3 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, MEDEVAC rehearsal for Brave Partner 23 [Image 8 of 8], by CPT Maria Salcido, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.