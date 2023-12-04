Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    MEDEVAC rehearsal for Brave Partner 23 [Image 8 of 8]

    MEDEVAC rehearsal for Brave Partner 23

    NORTH MACEDONIA

    12.04.2023

    Photo by Capt. Maria Salcido 

    343rd Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    U.S. Army soldiers from 2nd Squadron, 2nd Cavalry Regiment, depart the medical extraction point after delivering a simulated medical casualty to an HH-60 Blackhawk Helicopter during a medical evacuation rehearsal, Krivolak Training Area, North Macedonia, Dec. 4, 2023. Brave Partner is a U.S. Army Europe and Africa scheduled, directed, and led short notice action planning (SNAP) exercise, which includes live-fire training and is designed to demonstrate USAREUR-AF’s operational reach, validate U.S. investments in the Republic of North Macedonia, and increase readiness. (U.S. Army Reserve Photo by Capt. Maria L. L. Salcido)

    This work, MEDEVAC rehearsal for Brave Partner 23 [Image 8 of 8], by CPT Maria Salcido, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    USEUCOM
    USArmy
    StrongerTogether
    WeAreNATO
    VictoryCorps
    BravePartner

