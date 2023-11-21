Soldiers from the U.S. Army, Japan Ground Self-Defense Force, and Australian Army, stand at attention with their guidons during the opening ceremony of Yama Sakura 85 in Camp Asaka, Saitama, Japan, Dec. 4, 2023. As a part of U.S. Army Pacific's Operation Pathways, the 43rd iteration of Yama Sakura exercise, YS 85, is the first U.S. Army, Japan Ground Self-Defense Force, and Australian Army command post exercise based in Japan. Participants from the JGSDF and the Australian Army train together with Soldiers of the U.S. Army I Corps, 7th Infantry Division, 11th Airborne Division, U.S. Army Japan, U.S. Army Reserve and U.S. Army National Guard in a Joint environment to strengthen multi-domain and cross-domain interoperability and readiness to ensure a free and open Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Army Photo by Pfc. Elijah Magaña)
|Date Taken:
|12.04.2023
|Date Posted:
|12.04.2023 03:09
|Photo ID:
|8149175
|VIRIN:
|231204-A-VC863-2122
|Resolution:
|4480x6720
|Size:
|13.87 MB
|Location:
|SAITAMA, TOKYO, JP
|Web Views:
|5
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Yama Sakura 85 Opening Ceremony [Image 7 of 7], by PFC Elijah Magana, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT