Ceremony Opens Yama Sakura 85 for Australian, U.S. Troops, JGSDF Members

Members of the Japan Ground Self-Defense Force and soldiers from the U.S. Army's 11th Airborne Division, salute during the opening ceremony of Yama Sakura 85 on Camp Higashi-Chitose, Japan, Dec. 3, 2023. YS 85 is a trilateral command post exercise featuring U.S. soldiers, members of the JGSDF, and soldiers from the Australian Army's 1st Division, and demonstrates the strength of the relationship between the three countries and their commitment to a free and open Indo-Pacific.

