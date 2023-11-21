Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Ceremony Opens Yama Sakura 85 for Australian, U.S. Troops, JGSDF Members [Image 2 of 2]

    Ceremony Opens Yama Sakura 85 for Australian, U.S. Troops, JGSDF Members

    HOKKAIDO, JAPAN

    12.04.2023

    Photo by Sgt. 1st Class Michael Sword 

    11th Airborne Division

    Members of the Japan Ground Self-Defense Force and soldiers from the U.S. Army's 11th Airborne Division, salute during the opening ceremony of Yama Sakura 85 on Camp Higashi-Chitose, Japan, Dec. 3, 2023. YS 85 is a trilateral command post exercise featuring U.S. soldiers, members of the JGSDF, and soldiers from the Australian Army's 1st Division, and demonstrates the strength of the relationship between the three countries and their commitment to a free and open Indo-Pacific.

    TAGS

    Japan
    Australia
    Yama Sakura
    JGSDF
    11th Airborne Division
    Arctic Angels

