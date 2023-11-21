U.S. Air Force Brig. Gen. Kevin Jacobs, Illinois National Guard chief of staff, stands at attention as his new general officer flag is unfurled during his promotion ceremony, Dec. 2, 2023, at Scott Air Force Base, Illinois. Jacobs is first the African-American general officer in the Illinois Air National Guard. (U.S. Air National Guard by Staff Sgt. Vincent Lang)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 12.02.2023 Date Posted: 12.03.2023 16:02 Photo ID: 8148538 VIRIN: 231202-Z-DM130-1002 Resolution: 6517x5214 Size: 0 B Location: SCOTT AIR FORCE BASE, IL, US Web Views: 3 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 231202-Z-DM130-1002 [Image 2 of 2], by SSgt Vincent Lang, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.