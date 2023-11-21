Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    SCOTT AIR FORCE BASE, IL, UNITED STATES

    12.02.2023

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Vincent Lang 

    126th Air Refueling Wing

    U.S. Air Force Brig. Gen. Kevin Jacobs, Illinois National Guard chief of staff, stands at attention as his new general officer flag is unfurled during his promotion ceremony, Dec. 2, 2023, at Scott Air Force Base, Illinois. Jacobs is first the African-American general officer in the Illinois Air National Guard. (U.S. Air National Guard by Staff Sgt. Vincent Lang)

    Date Taken: 12.02.2023
    Date Posted: 12.03.2023 16:02
    Photo ID: 8148538
    VIRIN: 231202-Z-DM130-1002
    Resolution: 6517x5214
    Size: 0 B
    Location: SCOTT AIR FORCE BASE, IL, US
    promotion
    Illinois Air National Guard
    National Guard
    Scott Air Base
    Brigader General
    Kevin Jacobs

