Santa Claus, aka retired Sgt. 1st Class Charles Peters, reads “Twas the Night Before Christmas” to the children attending the U.S. Army Space and Missile Defense Command and Survivor Outreach Services’ Happy Who-liday Party for the family members of fallen service members at the Java Café on Redstone Arsenal, Alabama, Dec. 2, 2023. (U.S. Army photos by Carrie David Campbell)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 12.02.2023 Date Posted: 12.02.2023 22:29 Photo ID: 8147894 VIRIN: 231202-A-KW619-7324 Resolution: 1800x1200 Size: 1.49 MB Location: REDSTONE ARSENAL, AL, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, SOS_Wholiday_12-02-23_0521 [Image 2 of 2], by Carrie Campbell, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.