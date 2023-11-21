SOS_Wholiday_12-02-23_0521

Santa Claus, aka retired Sgt. 1st Class Charles Peters, reads “Twas the Night Before Christmas” to the children attending the U.S. Army Space and Missile Defense Command and Survivor Outreach Services’ Happy Who-liday Party for the family members of fallen service members at the Java Café on Redstone Arsenal, Alabama, Dec. 2, 2023. (U.S. Army photos by Carrie David Campbell)
Holiday party loves on surviving family members
