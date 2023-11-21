Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    SOS_Wholiday_12-02-23_0521 [Image 2 of 2]

    SOS_Wholiday_12-02-23_0521

    REDSTONE ARSENAL, AL, UNITED STATES

    12.02.2023

    Photo by Carrie Campbell 

    U.S. Army Space and Missile Defense Command

    Santa Claus, aka retired Sgt. 1st Class Charles Peters, reads “Twas the Night Before Christmas” to the children attending the U.S. Army Space and Missile Defense Command and Survivor Outreach Services’ Happy Who-liday Party for the family members of fallen service members at the Java Café on Redstone Arsenal, Alabama, Dec. 2, 2023. (U.S. Army photos by Carrie David Campbell)

    Holiday party loves on surviving family members

