1st Lt. Timothy Watts (left) re-enlist Sgt. Nathaniel Williamsgriffin at Forward Operating Base Sharana, Afghanistan, January, 2013. (Photo courtesy of Sgt. 1st Class Nathaniel Williamsgriffin)
|Date Taken:
|12.01.2023
|Date Posted:
|12.01.2023 20:16
|Photo ID:
|8146744
|VIRIN:
|231201-A-XX007-1002
|Resolution:
|1080x864
|Size:
|521.33 KB
|Location:
|FORT SHAFTER, HI, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 8th TSC Soldier Finds His Calling Helping Others [Image 2 of 2], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
8th TSC Soldier Finds His Calling Helping Others
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT