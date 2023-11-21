U.S. Army Soldiers from the 130th Engineer Brigade participate in the Pacific Engineer Week 2023, Sapper Stakes Competition on Schofield Barracks, Hawaii, Nov. 27,2023. The Sapper Stakes Competition consisted of poncho rafts, one rope bridge, and a 4-mile ruck. (U.S. Army Photo by Sgt. Kyler Chatman)
|Date Taken:
|11.27.2023
|Date Posted:
|12.01.2023 19:14
|Photo ID:
|8146695
|VIRIN:
|231127-A-ME245-2153
|Resolution:
|4964x3180
|Size:
|2.12 MB
|Location:
|HI, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, U.S. Army Soldiers from the 130th Engineer Brigade participate in the Pacific Engineer Week 2023, Sapper Stakes Competition [Image 35 of 35], by SGT Kyler Chatman, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT