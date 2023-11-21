3rd Armored Brigade Combat Team, 1st Cavalry Division conducted a change of command ceremony on Fort Cavazos, Texas, Dec. 1st. Col. John B. Gilliam relinquished command to Col. Edward Arntson during this ceremony. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Jacob Nunnenkamp)
|Date Taken:
|12.01.2023
|Date Posted:
|12.01.2023 15:46
|Photo ID:
|8146193
|VIRIN:
|231201-A-JN384-1020
|Resolution:
|4046x2699
|Size:
|6.87 MB
|Location:
|FORT CAVAZOS, TX, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 3rd Armored Brigade Combat Team, 1st Cavalry Division Change of Command [Image 5 of 5], by SGT Jacob Nunnenkamp, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
