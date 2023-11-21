Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    3rd Armored Brigade Combat Team, 1st Cavalry Division Change of Command [Image 2 of 5]

    3rd Armored Brigade Combat Team, 1st Cavalry Division Change of Command

    FORT CAVAZOS, TX, UNITED STATES

    12.01.2023

    Photo by Sgt. Jacob Nunnenkamp 

    1st Cavalry Division

    3rd Armored Brigade Combat Team, 1st Cavalry Division conducted a change of command ceremony on Fort Cavazos, Texas, Dec. 1st. Col. John B. Gilliam relinquished command to Col. Edward Arntson during this ceremony. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Jacob Nunnenkamp)

