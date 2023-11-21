Captain Patrick Copeland is a native of Manchester, Connecticut and received his commission in 2000 through the Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute ROTC program, where he earned a Bachelor of Science Degree in mechanical engineering.
|12.01.2023
|12.01.2023 14:01
|8145959
|231201-N-HS670-7254
|2577x3609
|894.59 KB
|MILLINGTON, TN, US
|3
|0
