Captain Patrick Copeland is a native of Manchester, Connecticut and received his commission in 2000 through the Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute ROTC program, where he earned a Bachelor of Science Degree in mechanical engineering.

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 12.01.2023 Date Posted: 12.01.2023 14:01 Photo ID: 8145959 VIRIN: 231201-N-HS670-7254 Resolution: 2577x3609 Size: 894.59 KB Location: MILLINGTON, TN, US Web Views: 3 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Captain Patrick Copeland, by John Griffiths, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.