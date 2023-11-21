Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Captain Patrick Copeland

    MILLINGTON, TN, UNITED STATES

    12.01.2023

    Photo by John Griffiths 

    Commander, Navy Recruiting Command

    Captain Patrick Copeland is a native of Manchester, Connecticut and received his commission in 2000 through the Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute ROTC program, where he earned a Bachelor of Science Degree in mechanical engineering.

    Date Taken: 12.01.2023
    Location: MILLINGTON, TN, US
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Captain Patrick Copeland, by John Griffiths, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Region East

