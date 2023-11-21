Captain Tommy L. Edgeworth is a native of Pageland, SC enlisted in the U.S. Navy in March 1987 attending basic training in Great Lakes, Illinois, followed by Aviation Boatswain’s Mate A-School in Lakehurst, New Jersey.
|12.01.2023
|12.01.2023 12:55
|8145767
|231201-N-HS670-8597
|2084x2436
|831.93 KB
|MILLINGTON, TN, US
|1
|0
This work, Captain Tommy L. Edgeworth, by John Griffiths, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
