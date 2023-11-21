Captain Tommy L. Edgeworth is a native of Pageland, SC enlisted in the U.S. Navy in March 1987 attending basic training in Great Lakes, Illinois, followed by Aviation Boatswain’s Mate A-School in Lakehurst, New Jersey.

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 12.01.2023 Date Posted: 12.01.2023 12:55 Photo ID: 8145767 VIRIN: 231201-N-HS670-8597 Resolution: 2084x2436 Size: 831.93 KB Location: MILLINGTON, TN, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Captain Tommy L. Edgeworth, by John Griffiths, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.