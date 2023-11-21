Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Captain Tommy L. Edgeworth

    Captain Tommy L. Edgeworth

    MILLINGTON, TN, UNITED STATES

    12.01.2023

    Photo by John Griffiths 

    Commander, Navy Recruiting Command

    Captain Tommy L. Edgeworth is a native of Pageland, SC enlisted in the U.S. Navy in March 1987 attending basic training in Great Lakes, Illinois, followed by Aviation Boatswain’s Mate A-School in Lakehurst, New Jersey.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 12.01.2023
    Date Posted: 12.01.2023 12:55
    Photo ID: 8145767
    VIRIN: 231201-N-HS670-8597
    Resolution: 2084x2436
    Size: 831.93 KB
    Location: MILLINGTON, TN, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Captain Tommy L. Edgeworth, by John Griffiths, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Region West

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT