Harmony in allies: Celebrating Osan’s chapel changeover from ROK to US

U.S. Air Force Lt. Col. James Gaylon, 51st Fighter Wing chaplain, makes opening remarks during the Osan Chapel Center Signing Ceremony at Osan Air Base, Republic of Korea, Nov. 30, 2023. The ceremony signified the change of ownership for the chapel from the ROK to the base after two years of construction. New services will begin spring 2024 after a grand re-opening. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Aubree Owens)

