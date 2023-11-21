Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Harmony in allies: Celebrating Osan’s chapel changeover from ROK to US [Image 5 of 5]

    Harmony in allies: Celebrating Osan’s chapel changeover from ROK to US

    OSAN AIR BASE, 41, SOUTH KOREA

    11.30.2023

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Aubree Owens 

    51st Fighter Wing

    U.S. Air Force Lt. Col. James Gaylon, 51st Fighter Wing chaplain, makes opening remarks during the Osan Chapel Center Signing Ceremony at Osan Air Base, Republic of Korea, Nov. 30, 2023. The ceremony signified the change of ownership for the chapel from the ROK to the base after two years of construction. New services will begin spring 2024 after a grand re-opening. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Aubree Owens)

    Chapel
    ROK
    51st Fighter Wing
    stronger together
    spiritual readiness
    base improvement

