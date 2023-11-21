Quarterly Awards Ceremony Brings Humphreys Community Together During the Holiday Season

U.S. Army Col. Ryan K. Workman, the U.S. Army Garrison Humphreys commander, gives opening remarks during the 1st Quarter FY24 Workforce Town Hall and Awards Ceremony at the Morning Calm Conference Center, South Korea, Nov. 30, 2023. U.S. Army Garrison Humphreys gathers quarterly to recognize significant achievements and years of federal service as part of the installation’s commitment to excellence. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Kianna Scott)

Date Taken: 11.30.2023
Location: CAMP HUMPHREYS, 41, KR