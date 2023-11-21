U.S. Army Col. Ryan K. Workman, the U.S. Army Garrison Humphreys commander, gives opening remarks during the 1st Quarter FY24 Workforce Town Hall and Awards Ceremony at the Morning Calm Conference Center, South Korea, Nov. 30, 2023. U.S. Army Garrison Humphreys gathers quarterly to recognize significant achievements and years of federal service as part of the installation’s commitment to excellence. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Kianna Scott)
|Date Taken:
|11.30.2023
|Date Posted:
|12.01.2023 01:34
|Photo ID:
|8144839
|VIRIN:
|231130-A-AU057-1082
|Resolution:
|8256x5504
|Size:
|1.58 MB
|Location:
|CAMP HUMPHREYS, 41, KR
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Quarterly Awards Ceremony Brings Humphreys Community Together During the Holiday Season [Image 2 of 2], by SPC Kianna Scott, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT