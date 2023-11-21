Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Quarterly Awards Ceremony Brings Humphreys Community Together During the Holiday Season [Image 2 of 2]

    Quarterly Awards Ceremony Brings Humphreys Community Together During the Holiday Season

    CAMP HUMPHREYS, 41, SOUTH KOREA

    11.30.2023

    Photo by Spc. Kianna Scott 

    USAG Humphreys

    U.S. Army Col. Ryan K. Workman, the U.S. Army Garrison Humphreys commander, gives opening remarks during the 1st Quarter FY24 Workforce Town Hall and Awards Ceremony at the Morning Calm Conference Center, South Korea, Nov. 30, 2023. U.S. Army Garrison Humphreys gathers quarterly to recognize significant achievements and years of federal service as part of the installation’s commitment to excellence. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Kianna Scott)

