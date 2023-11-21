Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    ATAK and defend; 325th SFS integrates electronic C2 [Image 4 of 4]

    ATAK and defend; 325th SFS integrates electronic C2

    TYNDALL AIR FORCE BASE, FL, UNITED STATES

    11.21.2023

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Stefan Alvarez 

    325th Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    From right, U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. James Murphy, 325th Security Forces Squadron noncommissioned officer in charge of technology and innovations, instructs U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Christopher Nelson, 325th SFS patrolman, on how to use the Android Tactical Assault Kit at Tyndall Air Force Base, Florida, Nov. 21, 2023. ATAK informs users with up-to-the-second situational awareness in high-stress, hazardous environments and empowers collaboration across agencies. (U.S. Air Force by Staff Sgt. Stefan Alvarez)

    This work, ATAK and defend; 325th SFS integrates electronic C2 [Image 4 of 4], by SSgt Stefan Alvarez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Command and Control
    C2
    325th SFS
    ATAK

