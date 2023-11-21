Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Commentary: The art of adapting

    Commentary: The art of adapting

    UNITED STATES

    11.29.2023

    Photo by Paul Crank 

    Defense Logistics Agency   

    A Defense Logistics Agency employee describes her approach to the agency’s shift from liberal telework to more on-site presence. Graphic by Paul Crank

    TAGS

    resilience
    Telework
    work from home
    federal policy

