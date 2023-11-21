Site work recently began for the installation of a temporary elementary school in Lahaina, Maui, to replace one lost in the Aug. 8, 2023, Hawaiʻi Wildfires.



The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers received a mission assignment from FEMA on Sept. 30, 2023, to design the facility and oversee construction. The Notice to Proceed for contractor Pono Aina Management, LLC, of Waianae, Hawaiʻi, was issued Nov. 20, 2023, and shortly thereafter the trailers and heavy equipment began arriving on site.



We anticipate that the temporary school will be handed over to the Department of Education for furnishing and installation of telecommunication equipment by the end of February 2024.



Funding includes design of site, construction (grading, utility installation, etc.), and initial six month leasing of modular units with options to extend for up to five years at an additional cost.

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 11.25.2023 Date Posted: 11.29.2023 21:51 Photo ID: 8143186 VIRIN: 231125-A-VS667-1041 Resolution: 1920x1080 Size: 2.41 MB Location: LAHAINA, HI, US Hometown: MAUI, HI, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, USACE progressing on temporary school in Lahaina [Image 3 of 3], by Sara Goodeyon, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.