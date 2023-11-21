Steel Knight 23.2: 2nd Bn., 5th Marines reinforces embassy

A U.S. Marine Corps MV-22B Osprey assigned to Marine Medium Tiltrotor Squadron 164, Marine Aircraft Group 39, 3rd Marine Aircraft Wing, takes off after transporting Marines with 2nd Battalion, 5th Marine Regiment, 1st Marine Division, for an embassy reinforcement during a mission rehearsal exercise as part of Steel Knight 23.2 at Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton, California, Nov. 29, 2023. Steel Knight maintains and sharpens I Marine Expeditionary Force as America’s expeditionary force in readiness – organized, trained and equipped to respond to any crisis, anytime, anywhere. This exercise will certify 5th Marines to be forward-postured in Australia as Marine Rotational Force - Darwin, a six-month deployment during which Marines train with Australian allies and facilitate rapid response to crises and contingencies. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Juan Torres)

