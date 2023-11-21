U.S. Air Force Senior Airman John Douglas poses for an Airlifter of the Week photo at Yokota Air Base, Japan, November 27, 2023. Douglas is a C-130J loadmaster for the 36th Airlift Squadron. He is responsible for both loading and unloading cargo and passengers via airland and airdrop, in a safe and efficient manner. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Alexzandra Gracey)
|Date Taken:
|11.27.2023
|Date Posted:
|11.29.2023 21:06
|Photo ID:
|8143165
|VIRIN:
|231127-F-SL055-1040
|Resolution:
|7773x5231
|Size:
|6.1 MB
|Location:
|YOKOTA AIR BASE, JP
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Airlifter of the Week, by A1C Alexzandra Gracey, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
