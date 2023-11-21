U.S. Air Force Senior Airman John Douglas poses for an Airlifter of the Week photo at Yokota Air Base, Japan, November 27, 2023. Douglas is a C-130J loadmaster for the 36th Airlift Squadron. He is responsible for both loading and unloading cargo and passengers via airland and airdrop, in a safe and efficient manner. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Alexzandra Gracey)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 11.27.2023 Date Posted: 11.29.2023 21:06 Photo ID: 8143165 VIRIN: 231127-F-SL055-1040 Resolution: 7773x5231 Size: 6.1 MB Location: YOKOTA AIR BASE, JP Web Views: 3 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Airlifter of the Week, by A1C Alexzandra Gracey, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.