    Airlifter of the Week

    YOKOTA AIR BASE, JAPAN

    11.27.2023

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Alexzandra Gracey 

    374th Airlift Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Senior Airman John Douglas poses for an Airlifter of the Week photo at Yokota Air Base, Japan, November 27, 2023. Douglas is a C-130J loadmaster for the 36th Airlift Squadron. He is responsible for both loading and unloading cargo and passengers via airland and airdrop, in a safe and efficient manner. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Alexzandra Gracey)

    Date Taken: 11.27.2023
    Date Posted: 11.29.2023 21:06
    Photo ID: 8143165
    VIRIN: 231127-F-SL055-1040
    Resolution: 7773x5231
    Size: 6.1 MB
    Location: YOKOTA AIR BASE, JP
    PACAF
    loadmaster
    Yokota AB
    Airlifter

