Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    PMRF's Morale, Welfare, and Recreation Hosts Slip-and-Slide Kickball. [Image 2 of 4]

    PMRF's Morale, Welfare, and Recreation Hosts Slip-and-Slide Kickball.

    KEKAHA, HI, UNITED STATES

    11.17.2023

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Bodie Estep 

    Pacific Missile Range Facility

    231117-N-LZ409-2136 KEKAHA, HI (Nov. 17, 2023) Yeoman 1st Class Mark Hill, a Sailor assigned to Pacific Missile Range Facility (PMRF), Barking Sands, slides into home base during a slip-and-slide kickball event hosted by PMRF’s Morale, Welfare, and Recreation. PMRF is the world’s largest instrumented multi-domain range capable of supporting surface, subsurface, air and space operations simultaneously. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Bodie Estep)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 11.17.2023
    Date Posted: 11.29.2023 18:49
    Photo ID: 8143008
    VIRIN: 231117-N-LZ409-2136
    Resolution: 3206x2134
    Size: 1.14 MB
    Location: KEKAHA, HI, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, PMRF's Morale, Welfare, and Recreation Hosts Slip-and-Slide Kickball. [Image 4 of 4], by PO2 Bodie Estep, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    PMRF's Morale, Welfare, and Recreation Hosts Slip-and-Slide Kickball.
    PMRF's Morale, Welfare, and Recreation Hosts Slip-and-Slide Kickball.
    PMRF's Morale, Welfare, and Recreation Hosts Slip-and-Slide Kickball.
    PMRF's Morale, Welfare, and Recreation Hosts Slip-and-Slide Kickball.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Pacific Missile Range Facility
    Hawaii
    MWR
    U.S. Navy
    PMRF
    Kickball

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT