PMRF's Morale, Welfare, and Recreation Hosts Slip-and-Slide Kickball.

231117-N-LZ409-2136 KEKAHA, HI (Nov. 17, 2023) Yeoman 1st Class Mark Hill, a Sailor assigned to Pacific Missile Range Facility (PMRF), Barking Sands, slides into home base during a slip-and-slide kickball event hosted by PMRF’s Morale, Welfare, and Recreation. PMRF is the world’s largest instrumented multi-domain range capable of supporting surface, subsurface, air and space operations simultaneously. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Bodie Estep)

