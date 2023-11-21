231117-N-LZ409-2136 KEKAHA, HI (Nov. 17, 2023) Yeoman 1st Class Mark Hill, a Sailor assigned to Pacific Missile Range Facility (PMRF), Barking Sands, slides into home base during a slip-and-slide kickball event hosted by PMRF’s Morale, Welfare, and Recreation. PMRF is the world’s largest instrumented multi-domain range capable of supporting surface, subsurface, air and space operations simultaneously. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Bodie Estep)
|Date Taken:
|11.17.2023
|Date Posted:
|11.29.2023 18:49
|Photo ID:
|8143008
|VIRIN:
|231117-N-LZ409-2136
|Resolution:
|3206x2134
|Size:
|1.14 MB
|Location:
|KEKAHA, HI, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, PMRF's Morale, Welfare, and Recreation Hosts Slip-and-Slide Kickball. [Image 4 of 4], by PO2 Bodie Estep, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
