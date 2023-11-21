Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Military Explosive Ordnance Disposal and Minnesota public safety bomb squads train for interoperability [Image 7 of 8]

    Military Explosive Ordnance Disposal and Minnesota public safety bomb squads train for interoperability

    DULUTH, MN, UNITED STATES

    11.22.2023

    Photo by Audra Flanagan 

    148th Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    Personnel from 148th Fighter Wing's Explosive Ordnance Disposal, Crow Wing County Sherriff's Office, Bloomington Police Department, and the U.S. Department of Justice Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives' Duluth Satellite Office gathered for an interoperability exercise at the Minnesota Air National Guard base on November 22, 2023. The counter Improvised Explosive Devices (IED) exercise allowed the agencies to collaborate while exchanging tactics, techniques, and procedures during a dynamic, live fire training scenario. Events like these allow public safety bomb squads and military explosive ordnance disposal units effectively communicate and train in peacetime, so they can be ready during emergency situations. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Audra Flanagan)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 11.22.2023
    Date Posted: 11.29.2023 17:32
    Photo ID: 8142900
    VIRIN: 231122-Z-BQ052-1002
    Resolution: 4032x3024
    Size: 1.98 MB
    Location: DULUTH, MN, US
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Military Explosive Ordnance Disposal and Minnesota public safety bomb squads train for interoperability [Image 8 of 8], by Audra Flanagan, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Military Explosive Ordnance Disposal and Minnesota public safety bomb squads train for interoperability
    Military Explosive Ordnance Disposal and Minnesota public safety bomb squads train for interoperability
    Military Explosive Ordnance Disposal and Minnesota public safety bomb squads train for interoperability
    Military Explosive Ordnance Disposal and Minnesota public safety bomb squads train for interoperability
    Military Explosive Ordnance Disposal and Minnesota public safety bomb squads train for interoperability
    Military Explosive Ordnance Disposal and Minnesota public safety bomb squads train for interoperability
    Military Explosive Ordnance Disposal and Minnesota public safety bomb squads train for interoperability
    Military Explosive Ordnance Disposal and Minnesota public safety bomb squads train for interoperability

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Air National Guard
    148th Fighter Wing
    EOD
    Minnesota National Guard
    National Guard

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT