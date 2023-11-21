Military Explosive Ordnance Disposal and Minnesota public safety bomb squads train for interoperability

Personnel from 148th Fighter Wing's Explosive Ordnance Disposal, Crow Wing County Sherriff's Office, Bloomington Police Department, and the U.S. Department of Justice Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives' Duluth Satellite Office gathered for an interoperability exercise at the Minnesota Air National Guard base on November 22, 2023. The counter Improvised Explosive Devices (IED) exercise allowed the agencies to collaborate while exchanging tactics, techniques, and procedures during a dynamic, live fire training scenario. Events like these allow public safety bomb squads and military explosive ordnance disposal units effectively communicate and train in peacetime, so they can be ready during emergency situations. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Audra Flanagan)

Date Taken: 11.22.2023
Location: DULUTH, MN, US