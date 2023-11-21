Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    DLA employee in Guam shares family’s 12-hour typhoon experience

    DLA employee in Guam shares family’s 12-hour typhoon experience

    GUAM

    09.08.2023

    Courtesy Photo

    Defense Logistics Agency   

    Deneen Brown is a physical security specialist for Defense Logistics Agency Installation Management in Guam.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 09.08.2023
    Date Posted: 11.29.2023 15:50
    Photo ID: 8142768
    VIRIN: 230912-D-YE683-1000
    Resolution: 2560x1440
    Size: 1.4 MB
    Location: GU
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, DLA employee in Guam shares family’s 12-hour typhoon experience, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    DLA employee in Guam shares family&rsquo;s 12-hour typhoon experience

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    hurricane
    typhoon
    preparedness
    resilience
    natural disaster

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT