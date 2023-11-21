Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    New Jersey Army National Guard Readiness Center nears completion [Image 8 of 8]

    New Jersey Army National Guard Readiness Center nears completion

    JOINT BASE MCGUIRE-DIX-LAKEHURST, NJ, UNITED STATES

    11.29.2023

    Photo by Mark Olsen  

    New Jersey National Guard   

    Construction nears completion on the National Guard Readiness Center at Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst, New Jersey, Nov. 29, 2023. The $17 million, 40,762 square foot facility will provide the Soldiers of Bravo Company, 250th Brigade Support Battalion, 44th Infantry Brigade Combat Team, New Jersey Army National Guard, with a modern, state-of-the-art facility with classroom training, administration, maintenance operations, and equipment storage. In addition, the project will achieve the U.S. Green Building Council’s Leadership in Energy and Environmental Design Silver Certification, a globally recognized symbol of sustainability achievement. (New Jersey National Guard photo by Mark C. Olsen)

