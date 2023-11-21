Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Soldiers from across Europe meet in Germany for readiness training [Image 29 of 29]

    Soldiers from across Europe meet in Germany for readiness training

    MIESAU, RP, GERMANY

    11.07.2023

    Photo by Troy Darr 

    U.S. Army NATO Brigade

    Military Personnel Exchange Program run two miles during the Army Combat Fitness Test held in Miesau, Germany, on day two of the readiness training for U.S. Military Personnel Exchange Program Soldiers hosted by U.S. Army NATO Nov. 5-10. The Military Personnel Exchange Program is a security cooperation program involving the reciprocal exchange of personnel between the U.S. Army and a similar unit in a foreign military service. (Photo Credit: Troy Darr)

    Date Taken: 11.07.2023
    Date Posted: 11.29.2023 10:51
    Photo ID: 8142133
    VIRIN: 231107-A-QI808-3965
    Resolution: 6000x4000
    Size: 10.52 MB
    Location: MIESAU, RP, DE
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    This work, Soldiers from across Europe meet in Germany for readiness training [Image 29 of 29], by Troy Darr, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

